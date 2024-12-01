Residents of the complex have access to a pool, relaxation area, lobby, patio, fitness center, playground, running track, SPA salon, sauna, barbecue area, and an event hall. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Carrefour and Spinneys supermarkets, Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Arcadia Global School and The Arbor School, Life Pharmacy, Arabian Grill and Paddock restaurants. Transport accessibility On one side, there is convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and on the other, to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to Dubai's main locations. Al Maktoum International Airport is reachable in 25 minutes. High-quality finish The residences exude timeless elegance. Majestic arches, intricate stonework, and a rich color palette reminiscent of Ancient Rome. Reliable developer London Gate is a developer that has been actively growing since 2014 and has firmly established its presence in the Dubai real estate market. Unchanging quality, innovation, and craftsmanship are the distinctive features of the company.

