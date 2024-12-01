UAE
Nadine

Nadine 1 Residence, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperLondon Gate
Total areafrom 142 m² to 148 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 490 000 AED
from 1 490 000 AED
from 10 434 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%149 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%59600 AED
Before the completion date
20%298 000 AED
Handover
70%1 043 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 490 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school600 m
Shop1 km
Medical center8 km
Metro station500 m
Sea7 km

About project

A new project in the bustling Al Furjan district in the southern suburbs of Dubai. Welcome to a world where Roman-Venetian architecture blends with the charm of Arabesque. The complex features a collection of 204 modern apartments with 1-3 bedrooms for family leisure. Inspired by the aesthetics of Italy, these residences will transport you to a realm of beauty and elegance. From elements in Roman and Venetian styles to intricate details, every aspect creates a luxurious atmosphere.

Residents of the complex have access to a pool, relaxation area, lobby, patio, fitness center, playground, running track, SPA salon, sauna, barbecue area, and an event hall. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Carrefour and Spinneys supermarkets, Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Arcadia Global School and The Arbor School, Life Pharmacy, Arabian Grill and Paddock restaurants. Transport accessibility On one side, there is convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and on the other, to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to Dubai's main locations. Al Maktoum International Airport is reachable in 25 minutes. High-quality finish The residences exude timeless elegance. Majestic arches, intricate stonework, and a rich color palette reminiscent of Ancient Rome. Reliable developer London Gate is a developer that has been actively growing since 2014 and has firmly established its presence in the Dubai real estate market. Unchanging quality, innovation, and craftsmanship are the distinctive features of the company.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
142 - 148
1 490 000 - 1 550 000
10 434 - 10 465

Infrastructure

