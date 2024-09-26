Catalog
Montiva by Vida by Emaar

North Gateway, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 177 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 520 024 $from 6 404 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors47
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 117
520 024 – 868 544
7 414
2 bedrooms
106 – 163
767 784 – 1 180 897
7 230
3 bedrooms
170 – 177
1 091 779 – 1 136 997
6 404
Description

The pearl of modern living on the shore of Dubai Creek. Montiva by Vida is a new project in the Green Gate district with branded residences. The architectural design combines natural motifs with technology, creating an atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Key Features — Apartments with elegant interiors reflect Vida’s signature style. Panoramic windows offer views of the park and golf courses. Interiors are designed in warm beige-brown tones with accents in ivory and caramel shades. Walls are finished with large-format panels with a matte texture, and floors are covered with natural light wood. — Infrastructure for active recreation and relaxation includes an infinity pool, gym, yoga studio, and medical center. — Within the community: sports grounds, running track, football field, skate park, climbing wall, barbecue lawns, boutiques, and restaurants. Location Advantages The complex is located in the tranquil Green Gate District within Dubai Creek Harbour, featuring a 7-kilometer shoreline along the canal. The Ras Al Khor promenade and sanctuary are just minutes away. Travel time to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa is about 10–15 minutes, and to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah — 25–30 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport will take 15 minutes.

Location

North Gateway, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More

Transport accessibility

Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport12 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

