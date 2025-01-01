Mi Casa by London Gate

Description

Low-rise residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The bright facade and clean forms of the Mi Casa building create a sense of lightness and balance. Here, the modern urban rhythm harmoniously combines with the gentle pace of life. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials in light colors, built-in appliances. With panoramic windows, high ceilings and spacious layouts, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a gym, a children's playground, lounge areas near the pool, a barbecue terrace, dining spaces, a garden with walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located in a developed community where shops, schools, clinics, parks are within walking distance. The nearest public transport stop is a 5-minute walk away, and Al Khail Road is a 5-minute drive away. It will take 10 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall, 15 minutes to Dubai Marina, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It takes 25 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes to get to Al Maktoum International Airport.