Meriden in Dubai island

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Green horizon
Total area
from 90 m² to 162 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 530 973 $from 5 862 $/m²

Payment plan *

Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
Building height3.2 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
90
530 973
5 862
2 bedrooms
116
680 735
5 862
3 bedrooms
162
953 029
5 862
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A contemporary residence on the waterfront, where the elegance of lines meets natural harmony. Meriden Beach Residences is an intimate premium-class residential complex on Dubai Islands. The project offers 63 units in modern style within walking distance from the beach and island promenade. Key Features — The apartments are fully furnished and designed in European style: textured wallpaper, porcelain stoneware, Italian quartz countertops in the kitchen, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, German plumbing fixtures with rose gold finish in the bathrooms. Miele and Bosch appliances, Smart Home system with intelligent locks, 3.2-meter ceiling height and panoramic glazing. — Three-level infrastructure: gyms, yoga and meditation terrace, steam rooms and saunas, swimming pools, children's playground, loungers and deck chairs. On the second level: gazebos, mini golf, billiards and table tennis. On the rooftop you can find an infinity pool, jacuzzi deck, BBQ area and lounges with views of the azure waters and metropolis. Location Advantages The club house is located on Island A of the Dubai Islands archipelago with direct access to the coast and quick access via Infinity Bridge to the mainland part of the city. The journey to Hyatt Regency and the bridge will take 3 minutes, to the nearest metro station Gold Souk, Dubai Hospital, Al Mamzar Beach and Deira City Centre, Canadian Specialist Hospital, The Elite English School and Al Ghurair Centre — 5-10 minutes. Getting to the cruise terminal, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Frame, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall will take 13-22 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 10 minutes.

Location

On map
District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport18 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Golf Simulator
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
