Meriden in Dubai island

A contemporary residence on the waterfront, where the elegance of lines meets natural harmony. Meriden Beach Residences is an intimate premium-class residential complex on Dubai Islands. The project offers 63 units in modern style within walking distance from the beach and island promenade. Key Features — The apartments are fully furnished and designed in European style: textured wallpaper, porcelain stoneware, Italian quartz countertops in the kitchen, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, German plumbing fixtures with rose gold finish in the bathrooms. Miele and Bosch appliances, Smart Home system with intelligent locks, 3.2-meter ceiling height and panoramic glazing. — Three-level infrastructure: gyms, yoga and meditation terrace, steam rooms and saunas, swimming pools, children's playground, loungers and deck chairs. On the second level: gazebos, mini golf, billiards and table tennis. On the rooftop you can find an infinity pool, jacuzzi deck, BBQ area and lounges with views of the azure waters and metropolis. Location Advantages The club house is located on Island A of the Dubai Islands archipelago with direct access to the coast and quick access via Infinity Bridge to the mainland part of the city. The journey to Hyatt Regency and the bridge will take 3 minutes, to the nearest metro station Gold Souk, Dubai Hospital, Al Mamzar Beach and Deira City Centre, Canadian Specialist Hospital, The Elite English School and Al Ghurair Centre — 5-10 minutes. Getting to the cruise terminal, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Frame, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall will take 13-22 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 10 minutes.