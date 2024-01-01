Marquise Square Commercial
Marquise Square Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperSeven Tides International
Total areafrom 74 m² to 84 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price
from 2 798 888 AEDfrom 37 674 AED/m²
About project
Object typeCommercial
Completion dateQ4 2019
Number of buildings1
Type of objectShop
Construction stagesExisting
Sale
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
74
2 798 888
37 680
84
3 189 888
37 674
Description
Prestigious commercial spaces in the Business Bay area. Marquise Square Retail space combines stylish architecture, modern amenities and a strategic location. Here you will find all the facilities you need to succeed and grow your business. Location advantages The retail areas are located within the Marquise Square Tower residential complex. The project has an exit to Marasi Drive, which provides a 6-minute drive to key locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are a 25-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.
District Downtown DubaiDubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.