Marquis Insignia

Marquis InsigniaMiraclz by Danube, Arjan, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperMarquis Developer
Total areafrom 75 m² to 195 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 100 000 AED
from 1 100 000 AEDfrom 11 795 AED/m²
Payment plan *
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
Down Payment
20%220 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%44000 AED
Before the completion date
40%440 000 AED
Handover
40%440 000 AED
About project
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 100 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction
For sale
Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
75 - 75
1 100 000 - 1 100 000
14 667 - 14 667
2 bedrooms
111 - 111
1 830 000 - 1 830 000
16 486 - 16 486
3 bedrooms
195 - 195
2 300 000 - 2 300 000
11 795 - 11 795
Infrastructure
Project advantages
For children
- Playground
- Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
- Swimming pool
- Fitness center
Sport
- Sports ground
Territory
- Recreation area
- Barbeque area
Additionally
- Shops
- Restaurant / cafe
- Cinema
- Terrace