Marquis Insignia

Miraclz by Danube, Arjan, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 15
Project Render
DeveloperMarquis Developer
Total areafrom 75 m² to 195 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 100 000 AED
from 1 100 000 AED
from 11 795 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%220 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%44000 AED
Before the completion date
40%440 000 AED
Handover
40%440 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 100 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
75 - 75
1 100 000 - 1 100 000
14 667 - 14 667
2 bedrooms
111 - 111
1 830 000 - 1 830 000
16 486 - 16 486
3 bedrooms
195 - 195
2 300 000 - 2 300 000
11 795 - 11 795

Infrastructure

Miraclz by Danube, Arjan, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Cinema
  • Terrace