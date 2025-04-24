Catalog
Lyvia by Palace

North Gateway, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 300 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 539 142 $from 6 119 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
539 142
7 687
2 bedrooms
106
795 098
7 481
3 bedrooms
169
1 121 851
6 631

Description

The embodiment of elegance and urban energy in the heart of a prestigious district. Lyvia by Palace is a branded residential project in Green Gate. The complex offers 1–3-bedroom apartments and townhouses — the perfect choice for connoisseurs of a premium lifestyle surrounded by parks and modern infrastructure. Key Features — Interiors are designed in warm neutral tones using natural materials, marble, and light wood. — The territory includes an infinity pool, water attractions, a communal garden, barbecue and picnic areas, a gym, a yoga space, padel tennis courts, landscaped terraces, a children’s playground, boutiques, and restaurants. — Servicing by the world-class hotel brand Palace Hotels + Resorts provides personalized service and attention to detail. Residents enjoy access to premium property management and concierge services. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in the Green Gate community in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as a dynamic district with waterfront promenades and Creek Beach. The drive to Ras Al Khor Sanctuary and Creek Harbour Public Viewing Deck takes 5–7 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Marhaba Mall are reachable within 10–12 minutes. The road to City Centre Mirdif, Al Meydan Bridge, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

North Gateway, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
