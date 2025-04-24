Description

The embodiment of elegance and urban energy in the heart of a prestigious district. Lyvia by Palace is a branded residential project in Green Gate. The complex offers 1–3-bedroom apartments and townhouses — the perfect choice for connoisseurs of a premium lifestyle surrounded by parks and modern infrastructure. Key Features — Interiors are designed in warm neutral tones using natural materials, marble, and light wood. — The territory includes an infinity pool, water attractions, a communal garden, barbecue and picnic areas, a gym, a yoga space, padel tennis courts, landscaped terraces, a children’s playground, boutiques, and restaurants. — Servicing by the world-class hotel brand Palace Hotels + Resorts provides personalized service and attention to detail. Residents enjoy access to premium property management and concierge services. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in the Green Gate community in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as a dynamic district with waterfront promenades and Creek Beach. The drive to Ras Al Khor Sanctuary and Creek Harbour Public Viewing Deck takes 5–7 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Marhaba Mall are reachable within 10–12 minutes. The road to City Centre Mirdif, Al Meydan Bridge, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.