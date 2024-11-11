Lumena Alta Retail by Omniyat

Description

The Lumena Alta business center is a new pinnacle of business success, rising next to Lumena in Business Bay. Together, they form an architectural symbol of energy, inspiration, and leadership, reflecting the dynamics of modern Dubai. Key features - Flexible office formats with the option of custom finishing (Shell & Core), offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Persian Gulf. - Executive area with a fitness center, 25-meter indoor infinity pool and recovery areas, spa complex with massage rooms, hydrotherapy and specialized treatments, Sky Pool at a height of 335 meters with a 270° view, spacious terraces, and landscaped sky gardens for relaxation. - Modern business center with conference rooms, coworking spaces, and event spaces. - Five-star lifestyle hotel on the top floors. - Signature sky restaurant with 360° panoramic views. - Intelligent building management system. - Over 1,000 parking spaces. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and is close to the Gold Line metro station, currently under construction. It takes 6 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 10 minutes to DIFC, and 20 minutes to Dubai Marina. It also takes 20 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and 40 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.