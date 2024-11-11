Catalog
Lumena Alta Retail by Omniyat

1105, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 405 m² to 405 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 6 535 056 $from 16 112 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ4 2030
Sales launchQ4 2025
Interior finishShell & Core
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors73
HydrophoreYes
Building height380 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
405
6 535 056
16 112
Description

The Lumena Alta business center is a new pinnacle of business success, rising next to Lumena in Business Bay. Together, they form an architectural symbol of energy, inspiration, and leadership, reflecting the dynamics of modern Dubai. Key features - Flexible office formats with the option of custom finishing (Shell & Core), offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Persian Gulf. - Executive area with a fitness center, 25-meter indoor infinity pool and recovery areas, spa complex with massage rooms, hydrotherapy and specialized treatments, Sky Pool at a height of 335 meters with a 270° view, spacious terraces, and landscaped sky gardens for relaxation. - Modern business center with conference rooms, coworking spaces, and event spaces. - Five-star lifestyle hotel on the top floors. - Signature sky restaurant with 360° panoramic views. - Intelligent building management system. - Over 1,000 parking spaces. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and is close to the Gold Line metro station, currently under construction. It takes 6 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 10 minutes to DIFC, and 20 minutes to Dubai Marina. It also takes 20 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and 40 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

On map
1105, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center700 m
Metro station500 m
Airport14 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
Catalog