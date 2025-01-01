Catalog
Il Vento by Kora

99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Kora Properties
Total area
from 72 m² to 408 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 645 249 $from 8 072 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors49
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72
645 249
8 927
2 bedrooms
115
928 396
8 072
3 bedrooms
167
1 470 188
8 777
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

New symbol of luxurious coastal living in Dubai Maritime City. The Il Vento residential complex was designed by Italian company Pininfarina, transforming the energy and aesthetics of the sea into a modern, high-end space. Key features - The apartments feature high-end finishes using natural stone, built-in kitchen appliances and furniture, Gessi brand sanitary ware, Italian wallpaper, well-thought-out layouts, and panoramic windows. - The complex's extensive infrastructure includes a gym, children's and sports playgrounds, an indoor play area for children, a running track, a yoga space, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in a community with a well-developed road network, from which you can reach the major Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is also 10 minutes away, Downtown Dubai and DIFC are 15 minutes away, and the Museum of the Future is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Shop350 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
