HomeResidential complexesFrank Muller Yachting

Frank Muller Yachting

W03, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
London Gate Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 38 m² to 153 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 305 211 $from 4 836 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors30
HydrophoreYes
Building height145 m
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 51
305 211 – 340 609
6 666 – 7 974
1 bedroom
73 – 87
465 865 – 520 323
5 927 – 6 332
2 bedrooms
135 – 153
661 916 – 743 604
4 836 – 4 873

Description

Residential skyscraper Frank Muller Yachting, located in the prestigious Dubai Maritime City, embodies exceptional elegance and Swiss craftsmanship. The project sets new standards for coastal living, merging the energy of the sea with the grace of fine watchmaking, offering residents a unique experience—to be part of eternal motion and perfect harmony. Key Features – Spacious, bright apartments with high ceilings and premium finishes create a sense of freedom, while panoramic glazing opens up stunning views of the gulf and the city skyline. – The residence offers exclusive amenities, including spa lounges, an outdoor cinema, zen gardens, and a modern fitness center. – A multifunctional terrace on the rooftop features an infinity pool, a BBQ area, and a Sky Garden, evoking a resort-like atmosphere. – Dedicated children’s spaces include an indoor playroom and a safe outdoor playground, providing an ideal environment for young residents. Location Advantages Its central location in Dubai Maritime City ensures direct access to the waterfront and Port Rashid Promenade. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are just 12 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and JBR are within a 15-minute drive. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 20 minutes from the building.

Location

On map
W03, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
High school4 km
Shop500 m
Medical center4 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
