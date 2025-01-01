Description

Residential skyscraper Frank Muller Yachting, located in the prestigious Dubai Maritime City, embodies exceptional elegance and Swiss craftsmanship. The project sets new standards for coastal living, merging the energy of the sea with the grace of fine watchmaking, offering residents a unique experience—to be part of eternal motion and perfect harmony. Key Features – Spacious, bright apartments with high ceilings and premium finishes create a sense of freedom, while panoramic glazing opens up stunning views of the gulf and the city skyline. – The residence offers exclusive amenities, including spa lounges, an outdoor cinema, zen gardens, and a modern fitness center. – A multifunctional terrace on the rooftop features an infinity pool, a BBQ area, and a Sky Garden, evoking a resort-like atmosphere. – Dedicated children’s spaces include an indoor playroom and a safe outdoor playground, providing an ideal environment for young residents. Location Advantages Its central location in Dubai Maritime City ensures direct access to the waterfront and Port Rashid Promenade. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are just 12 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and JBR are within a 15-minute drive. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 20 minutes from the building.