Description

The premium residential complex Flora Shore on Dubai Islands harmoniously combines the tranquility of beachfront living with the energy of a modern metropolis. The project represents an architectural masterpiece in golden tones, creating an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury and comfort. Key Features – Fully furnished residences with high ceilings, panoramic windows and spacious terraces – Multi-level recreational infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, children's club and lounge areas – Rooftop amenities including yoga zone, open-air cinema, summer kitchen and relaxation areas – Direct access to private beach and Beach Walk promenade Location Advantages Flora Shore's location on Dubai Islands offers excellent connectivity to key destinations across the city. The Waterfront Market is just 11 minutes away, while Dubai Festival City and the Museum of the Future can be reached in 18-25 minutes. Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and the Burj Al Arab are 30-40 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 18 minutes by car.