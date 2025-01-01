Catalog
FLORA SHORE

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Octa Properties
Total area
from 91 m² to 91 m²
Bedrooms
2
Start price
from 615 082 $from 6 735 $/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
50%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
91
615 082
6 735

Description

The premium residential complex Flora Shore on Dubai Islands harmoniously combines the tranquility of beachfront living with the energy of a modern metropolis. The project represents an architectural masterpiece in golden tones, creating an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury and comfort. Key Features – Fully furnished residences with high ceilings, panoramic windows and spacious terraces – Multi-level recreational infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, children's club and lounge areas – Rooftop amenities including yoga zone, open-air cinema, summer kitchen and relaxation areas – Direct access to private beach and Beach Walk promenade Location Advantages Flora Shore's location on Dubai Islands offers excellent connectivity to key destinations across the city. The Waterfront Market is just 11 minutes away, while Dubai Festival City and the Museum of the Future can be reached in 18-25 minutes. Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and the Burj Al Arab are 30-40 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 18 minutes by car.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school7 km
Shop300 m
Medical center7 km
Metro station7 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
