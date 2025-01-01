Elire by Qube

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubai in Business Bay. The architecture of Elire is inspired by the traditional Bargil wind towers, which give the building a distinctive character and set it apart from the surrounding glass skyscrapers. Key features - The apartments are fully furnished, equipped with built-in appliances and an original design by the architectural firm Arnaud Behzadi. - The decoration is made with natural materials: granite floors, quartzite countertops and solid walnut elements. - The complex is managed by the premium hospitality brand LUX*, which is part of The Lux Collection. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge areas, walking paths, sauna, spa center, etc. Location advantages The project is located in a central area with excellent transport accessibility — in a few minutes you can get to the bus stop, Business Bay metro station and exit onto the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 15-minute drive away.