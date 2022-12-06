The project is presented by a 29-story tower with a collection of 268 1- and 2- bedroom fully furnished apartments. The interior spaces of Elbrus Tower have been thoughtfully curated to reflect the surrounding landscape and embrace the rich culture of the Emirate. With spacious living areas drenched in natural light and exuding a warm and inviting ambiance, residents can truly appreciate the beauty of their everyday lives within this exceptional residence. The tower's infrastructure includes a fitness center, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a SPA-center, landscaped parks and gardens, as well as a BBQ-area, jogging tracks, and children play areas. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Sunmarke School, JVT Tennis Court, Danat Expess Supermarket, Favourite Supermarket, Triangle Supermarket, Al Das Medical Clinic, Medicentres Jumeirah Park and Aster Clinic. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The complex is located 20-25 minutes from JBR beach, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. LegoLand Dubai Parks and Resorts, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium can also be reached in 20-30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Near the Elbrus Tower area there are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Garden of Wonders. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish Step inside any of the tower's apartments and be greeted by an exquisite fusion of world-class materials and contemporary designs, creating a space that allows you to revel in the magnificence of everyday life. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

