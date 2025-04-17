Catalog
ELAR1S Sky by Object1

ELAR1S Sky by Object1

D10, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 36 m² to 107 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 208 173 $from 4 273 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
15 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 37
208 173 – 217 358
5 738
1 bedroom
66 – 73
324 572 – 360 062
4 888
2 bedrooms
107
457 609
4 273
Project brochure

Description

Innovative residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The name of the ELAR1S complex combines two Greek roots: "Element“ and ”Aris" (hope/air). Here you will find a harmonious space for living, working and communicating in unity with nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with high ceilings, thoughtful layouts, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - A Smart Home system is installed in all lots, with which you can control the lock of the entrance door, control the lighting and temperature from a smartphone or smart watch. - Residents have access to: a gym, children's and sports grounds, separate pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a club room for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project has access to one of the largest highways in the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. There are children's educational institutions within 5-10 minutes. It will take 9 minutes to drive to Dubai Miracle Garden, 11 minutes to the City Center Me'aisem Shopping Mall, and 15 minutes to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Club. The Walk JBR and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Location

On map
D10, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school850 m
Shop300 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
News about project

