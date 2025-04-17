ELAR1S Sky by Object1

Description

Innovative residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The name of the ELAR1S complex combines two Greek roots: "Element“ and ”Aris" (hope/air). Here you will find a harmonious space for living, working and communicating in unity with nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with high ceilings, thoughtful layouts, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - A Smart Home system is installed in all lots, with which you can control the lock of the entrance door, control the lighting and temperature from a smartphone or smart watch. - Residents have access to: a gym, children's and sports grounds, separate pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a club room for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project has access to one of the largest highways in the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. There are children's educational institutions within 5-10 minutes. It will take 9 minutes to drive to Dubai Miracle Garden, 11 minutes to the City Center Me'aisem Shopping Mall, and 15 minutes to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Club. The Walk JBR and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.