Description

Elegant high-rise building ELAR1S Rise in the green neighbourhood of Jumeirah Village Triangle. Inspired by the Greek concepts of “Element” and “Aris” (hope/air), the project blends contemporary architecture with natural harmony, offering residents a serene and peaceful lifestyle. Key features – The apartments are designed in a modern minimalist style with a light colour palette, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and an integrated smart-home system. – Residents enjoy a rooftop Sky Infinity pool, children’s pool, sun-lounger area, fully equipped gym, kids’ playroom, clubhouse, outdoor lounge, prayer rooms, and a stylish lobby. – The lower floors house offices and retail spaces, along with dedicated parking for residents. Location advantages Jumeirah Village Triangle offers excellent connectivity to Dubai’s key destinations thanks to its proximity to the E311 and E44 highways. It takes just 9 minutes to reach Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to Jumeirah Golf Estates, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Hills Mall, 20–22 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and The Walk JBR, and 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport (DXB).