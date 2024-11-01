Divine Living

The premises feature a wide range of premium amenities, including a playground, gym, pools for children and adults, a lobby, landscaped gardens, and parking. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Neuro Spinal Hospital, VIVA Supermarket - Arjan, Grandiose Supermarket - Arjan Al Barsha South, Australian International School, Zayed Educational Complex, Safa Community School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Modern Pharmacy LLC - Al Barsha Branch and Circle Mall JVC. Transport accessibility The complex provides quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Street, allowing you to easily reach any part of the city. The drive to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes 23 minutes. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is only a 3-minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the Butterfly Garden and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site known for its pink flamingos. Reliable developer Driven Properties is a leading real estate company involved in property acquisition and management, vacation home rentals, interior design, development consulting, and mortgages. The company's growth and success are attributed to its presence in new markets, including the Gulf region, China and Africa.

