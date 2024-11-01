UAE
Divine Living

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, 4/9
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDriven Properties
Total areafrom 68 m² to 189 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price828 000 AED
from 828 000 AED
from 10 141 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%165 600 AED
Registration of the contract
4%33120 AED
Before the completion date
20%165 600 AED
Handover
60%496 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 828 000 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 3
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
High school1 km
Shop170 m
Medical center1 km

About project

The residential complex in the fast-growing Arjan district is a true oasis of tranquility in a bustling city. Live surrounded by well-maintained parks and close to Dubai's main attractions. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with an Italian brand kitchen, modern Elba appliances, double-glazed windows, ceramic tile flooring, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with sanitary ware.

The premises feature a wide range of premium amenities, including a playground, gym, pools for children and adults, a lobby, landscaped gardens, and parking. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Neuro Spinal Hospital, VIVA Supermarket - Arjan, Grandiose Supermarket - Arjan Al Barsha South, Australian International School, Zayed Educational Complex, Safa Community School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Modern Pharmacy LLC - Al Barsha Branch and Circle Mall JVC. Transport accessibility The complex provides quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Street, allowing you to easily reach any part of the city. The drive to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes 23 minutes. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is only a 3-minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the Butterfly Garden and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site known for its pink flamingos. Reliable developer Driven Properties is a leading real estate company involved in property acquisition and management, vacation home rentals, interior design, development consulting, and mortgages. The company's growth and success are attributed to its presence in new markets, including the Gulf region, China and Africa.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 89
828 000 - 1 101 000
12 075 - 12 360
2 bedrooms
114 - 128
1 229 000 - 1 474 000
10 703 - 11 465
3 bedrooms
189 - 189
1 918 000 - 1 918 000
10 141 - 10 141

Infrastructure

