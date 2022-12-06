UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - DG1 Living

DG1 Living

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 7th Street, 57A
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 12
Project Render
DeveloperDar Al Arkan
Total areafrom 90 m² to 167 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price3 003 333 AED
from 3 003 333 AED
from 30 204 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%600 667 AED
Registration of the contract
4%120133 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 501 666 AED
Handover
30%901 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 3 003 333 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school2 km
Shop78 m
Medical center5 km
Sea5 km

About project

New conceptual project is located in the coastal area of Dubai Water Canal in the heart of Business Bay. It's an excellent opportunity to live close to the main attractions of the emirate while enjoying the views of the canal and city panorama.

The limited collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments offers well-planned layouts and high-quality finishes. All units come with a spacious balcony, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a laundry room, and a storage room. The 3-bedroom apartments also feature a separate maid's room with an ensuite bathroom. The complex provides a range of amenities, including a gym, swimming pools, BBQ areas, leisure spaces, observation deck, and wellness centers. The residents also receive membership to the prestigious Trump International Golf Club. Nearby, you can find Little Mart Mini Mart, Choithrams Atria, Cali-Poke California Seafood House, and Moon Restaurant and Cafe, while the Warehouse Gym, Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Safa Park, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Global Indian International School, Medcare Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah are just a 5-10 minute drive away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located close to Al A'amal Street, with easy access to Al Hadiqa Road and Al Khail Road, which allows reaching the main locations of Dubai within half an hour. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architecture of the building, with its curved facade elements, was designed by the renowned Gensler bureau. Glass balcony railings offer breathtaking views. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
90 - 99
3 003 333 - 3 866 333
33 370 - 38 679
2 bedrooms
105 - 128
3 867 333 - 4 151 333
30 204 - 39 536
3 bedrooms
167 - 167
5 564 333 - 5 564 333
33 280 - 33 280

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 7th Street, 57A

DG1 Living