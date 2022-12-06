DG1 Living

The limited collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments offers well-planned layouts and high-quality finishes. All units come with a spacious balcony, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a laundry room, and a storage room. The 3-bedroom apartments also feature a separate maid's room with an ensuite bathroom. The complex provides a range of amenities, including a gym, swimming pools, BBQ areas, leisure spaces, observation deck, and wellness centers. The residents also receive membership to the prestigious Trump International Golf Club. Nearby, you can find Little Mart Mini Mart, Choithrams Atria, Cali-Poke California Seafood House, and Moon Restaurant and Cafe, while the Warehouse Gym, Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Safa Park, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Global Indian International School, Medcare Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah are just a 5-10 minute drive away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located close to Al A'amal Street, with easy access to Al Hadiqa Road and Al Khail Road, which allows reaching the main locations of Dubai within half an hour. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architecture of the building, with its curved facade elements, was designed by the renowned Gensler bureau. Glass balcony railings offer breathtaking views. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

