Cybele by Wadan

Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Wadan Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 174 268 $from 3 159 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40
174 268
4 263
1 bedroom
78
285 909
3 620
2 bedrooms
120
408 441
3 382
3 bedrooms
155
490 129
3 159
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Elegant residential complex in DLRC. The architectural appearance of Cybele is formed by smooth lines of terraces and glass facades. Panoramic views of the park bring harmony and the calm rhythm of nature to the atmosphere of the house. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in light beige tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, functional layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies. - Residents can use the Wadan App, which allows them to order various services, meet guests, receive assistance for their specific request, and keep up to date with community news. - On the territory of the complex there are: a gym, a sports ground, a children's playroom, a yoga space, lounge areas, gazebos for relaxation, an Infinity pool, a Jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a coworking space, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Ain Road and Emirates Road highways. The future blue metro line, hospitals, clinics and educational institutions are located within a 5-minute radius. Global Village Fair and IMG World of Adventures Theme Park can be reached in 10 minutes, Dubai Outlet Mall can be reached in 15 minutes, and Downtown can be reached in 20 minutes. It will also take 20 minutes to drive to Dubai International Airport.

Location

On map
Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school550 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
