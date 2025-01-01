Cybele by Wadan

Description

Elegant residential complex in DLRC. The architectural appearance of Cybele is formed by smooth lines of terraces and glass facades. Panoramic views of the park bring harmony and the calm rhythm of nature to the atmosphere of the house. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in light beige tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, functional layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies. - Residents can use the Wadan App, which allows them to order various services, meet guests, receive assistance for their specific request, and keep up to date with community news. - On the territory of the complex there are: a gym, a sports ground, a children's playroom, a yoga space, lounge areas, gazebos for relaxation, an Infinity pool, a Jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a coworking space, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Ain Road and Emirates Road highways. The future blue metro line, hospitals, clinics and educational institutions are located within a 5-minute radius. Global Village Fair and IMG World of Adventures Theme Park can be reached in 10 minutes, Dubai Outlet Mall can be reached in 15 minutes, and Downtown can be reached in 20 minutes. It will also take 20 minutes to drive to Dubai International Airport.