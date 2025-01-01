Description

Coventry Living, a high-rise residential complex in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), puts the focus on functionality and everyday comfort. The project offers a variety of housing formats – from cozy studios to five-bedroom duplexes. Key Features – Bright, spacious apartments with modern layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies. – The grounds feature an infinity pool and a separate children's pool. – For leisure and recreation, there is a lounge with a fireplace, a children's playground, a mini-golf course, and water features. – Residents have access to a well-equipped fitness center, open-air areas for yoga and relaxation, as well as private pergolas and BBQ spaces. Location Advantages The location offers convenient access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It is just a 10-minute drive to Ski Dubai and Emirates Hills, and 18 minutes to King’s College Hospital. Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the Museum of the Future can be reached in 25-30 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only a 25-minute drive away.