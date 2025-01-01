Catalog
Coventry Gardens II by GFS

1/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 100 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 169 343 $from 3 328 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
40 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40 – 41
169 343 – 180 777
4 229 – 4 383
1 bedroom
70 – 75
271 166 – 283 690
3 756 – 3 851
2 bedrooms
100
332 968 – 349 031
3 328 – 3 485
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The embodiment of comfort and modern architecture in the dynamic Dubailand area. Coventry Gardens II is a residential complex that harmoniously combines natural elements and thoughtful design. Each residence is created for maximum convenience in everyday life. Key Features — Apartments with final finishing in neutral light tones, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances. Open balconies and terraces provide additional space for relaxation. — A smart home system for lighting and climate control is integrated into every apartment. — The infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gyms, jogging track, children's play area, lounge, and green gardens. Location Advantages The project is located in the Dubailand community with convenient access to the city's main shopping and entertainment venues. The way to Global Village, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Outlet Mall, and Mirdif City Center will take 10–15 minutes. The trip to Downtown Dubai with the Burj Khalifa tower, Dubai Hills Mall, and Miracle Garden will take 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes.

Location

On map
1/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
