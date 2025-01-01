Coventry Gardens II by GFS

Description

The embodiment of comfort and modern architecture in the dynamic Dubailand area. Coventry Gardens II is a residential complex that harmoniously combines natural elements and thoughtful design. Each residence is created for maximum convenience in everyday life. Key Features — Apartments with final finishing in neutral light tones, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances. Open balconies and terraces provide additional space for relaxation. — A smart home system for lighting and climate control is integrated into every apartment. — The infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gyms, jogging track, children's play area, lounge, and green gardens. Location Advantages The project is located in the Dubailand community with convenient access to the city's main shopping and entertainment venues. The way to Global Village, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Outlet Mall, and Mirdif City Center will take 10–15 minutes. The trip to Downtown Dubai with the Burj Khalifa tower, Dubai Hills Mall, and Miracle Garden will take 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes.