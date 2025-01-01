Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesCelestara Residences by FAM

Celestara Residences by FAM

1A, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Fam Properties
Total area
from 27 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 144 316 $from 3 916 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
27 – 35
144 316 – 197 141
5 323 – 5 482
1 bedroom
51 – 68
233 356 – 306 331
4 475 – 4 491
2 bedrooms
108 – 111
426 685 – 468 890
3 916 – 4 206

Description

Harmony of desert dunes and sunlight. Celestara Residences is a residential tower in the heart of JVC, where smooth facade lines and thoughtful architecture create an atmosphere of comfort. The project offers studios as well as 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for those seeking a balance between the city’s dynamism and the tranquility of nature. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a warm palette of beige, chocolate, and ochre tones, using marble, glass, and natural wood. All units are fully equipped with kitchen appliances. — Residents have access to a gym, yoga area, swimming pools, and a children’s playground. — The complex provides modern video surveillance, security, a covered five-level parking area, and a central air-conditioning system. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the vibrant family district of Jumeirah Village Circle, with convenient access to Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Road. Khareefan Park and Circle Mall are only 3–4 minutes away. The drive to Dubai Autodrome and Miracle Garden takes 10–15 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Expo City, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall — 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

On map
1A, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport190 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center110 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Catalog