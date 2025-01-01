Butterfly Towers by Alsayyah Group

Description

Two exquisite residential buildings in the Arjan area. Insulated glass and aluminium facade panels create an impressive architectural appearance of the Butterfly Towers residential complex. The interiors are carefully thought out and created with special attention to details that give a feeling of comfort and home warmth. Key features - The fully furnished apartments are decorated in light neutral tones, with built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - The complex's infrastructure includes: 2 fully equipped gyms, a yoga space, a running track, a children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, a library, a sauna, lounge areas, etc. Location advantages Due to the location of the project near the Umm Suqeim Street road, which connects to the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway, it is possible to easily reach key locations of the city. It takes 5 minutes to drive to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Butterfly Garden and Dubai Miracle Garden, and 15 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.