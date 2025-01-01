Catalog
Butterfly Towers by Alsayyah Group

2/1, Dubai Science Park Street, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Alsayyah Group
Total area
from 37 m² to 125 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 225 368 $from 4 777 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
225 368
5 946
1 bedroom
77
386 272
5 004
2 bedrooms
125
599 177
4 777
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Two exquisite residential buildings in the Arjan area. Insulated glass and aluminium facade panels create an impressive architectural appearance of the Butterfly Towers residential complex. The interiors are carefully thought out and created with special attention to details that give a feeling of comfort and home warmth. Key features - The fully furnished apartments are decorated in light neutral tones, with built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - The complex's infrastructure includes: 2 fully equipped gyms, a yoga space, a running track, a children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, a library, a sauna, lounge areas, etc. Location advantages Due to the location of the project near the Umm Suqeim Street road, which connects to the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway, it is possible to easily reach key locations of the city. It takes 5 minutes to drive to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Butterfly Garden and Dubai Miracle Garden, and 15 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
2/1, Dubai Science Park Street, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
High school1 km
Shop700 m
Medical center600 m
Airport34 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
