Bluewaters Bay

Description

Residential complex in the rapidly growing Bluewaters Island district is a true embodiment of a resort lifestyle with pristine beaches, tranquil marine views, and promenades. Enjoy peace and solitude on the shores of the Persian Gulf, away from the bustling metropolis. The complex consists of two towers and offers 672 apartments and penthouses with 1-4 bedrooms. Each unit features a spacious balcony or terrace, providing views of the calm waters and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. The property offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a tennis court, infinity pool, fitness center, outdoor workout area, barbecue areas, relaxation areas, public gardens, playgrounds, children's pool, observation deck, and jogging tracks. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach The Pods, The Beach Grill, and Mott 32 Dubai restaurants, Madame Tussauds Dubai theme park, Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Willow Children's Nursery preschool, and Choithrams Marina supermarket. Near the main attractions The excellent location between Bluewaters Island and JBR provides close proximity to many popular attractions. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah districts are within a 10-minute reach. Business Bay and DIFC districts, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Dubai Mall can be reached within 20 minutes. Close to the beach Residents have direct access to private white sand beaches. Marina Beach and JBR Beach, known for their well-maintained lawns and relaxation areas, are a 10-minute walk away. Functional spaces The layouts include bedrooms, individual bathrooms, open kitchens, living-dining areas, entrance halls, and storage rooms. Some 2-bedroom units and all 3-4-bedroom apartments feature a maid's room, walk-in closet, and powder room. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.