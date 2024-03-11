Catalog
Bluewaters Bay

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island Street, 13
Developer
Meraas Development LLC
Total area
from 74 m² to 190 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 4 200 000 AEDfrom 47 329 AED/m²
About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Sales launchQ4 2022
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Secondary Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74
4 200 000
56 650
3 bedrooms
190
9 000 000
47 329

Description

Residential complex in the rapidly growing Bluewaters Island district is a true embodiment of a resort lifestyle with pristine beaches, tranquil marine views, and promenades. Enjoy peace and solitude on the shores of the Persian Gulf, away from the bustling metropolis. The complex consists of two towers and offers 672 apartments and penthouses with 1-4 bedrooms. Each unit features a spacious balcony or terrace, providing views of the calm waters and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. The property offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a tennis court, infinity pool, fitness center, outdoor workout area, barbecue areas, relaxation areas, public gardens, playgrounds, children's pool, observation deck, and jogging tracks. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach The Pods, The Beach Grill, and Mott 32 Dubai restaurants, Madame Tussauds Dubai theme park, Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Willow Children's Nursery preschool, and Choithrams Marina supermarket. Near the main attractions The excellent location between Bluewaters Island and JBR provides close proximity to many popular attractions. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah districts are within a 10-minute reach. Business Bay and DIFC districts, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Dubai Mall can be reached within 20 minutes. Close to the beach Residents have direct access to private white sand beaches. Marina Beach and JBR Beach, known for their well-maintained lawns and relaxation areas, are a 10-minute walk away. Functional spaces The layouts include bedrooms, individual bathrooms, open kitchens, living-dining areas, entrance halls, and storage rooms. Some 2-bedroom units and all 3-4-bedroom apartments feature a maid's room, walk-in closet, and powder room. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport290 m
Sea500 m
High school6 km
Shop500 m
Medical center11 km
Metro station1 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area

News about project

