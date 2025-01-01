Catalog
Arka Enclave by Manodev

1/56, Nakhlat Deira Street, Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Manodev Real Estate
Total area
from 75 m² to 200 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 476 514 $from 5 676 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
75
476 514
6 271
2 bedrooms
111
631 722
5 676
3 bedrooms
200
1 225 323
6 109
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Exquisite residential building on the Persian Gulf coast in Dubai Islands. In the residential complex Arka Enclave, the luxury of island life is transformed into everyday life. Here you will feel the atmosphere of a resort, staying close to urban amenities and important locations. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality natural materials, built-in Siemens appliances, walk-in closets, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Developed in collaboration with the global hospitality brand Atmosphere Living, concierge services are available to residents: cleaning, dry cleaning, transfer services, car service, private chef, ticket booking, etc. - The premium infrastructure of the complex includes: a fitness room, a yoga space, a running track, a padel tennis court, a golf simulator, a children's playground, an infinity pool, a cinema, a barbecue terrace, rooftop lounge areas, etc. Location advantages The project is located 3 minutes away from the Infinity Bridge, which takes you to the Gold Souk Metro Station and the Waterfront Market in 4 minutes, and to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway in 8 minutes. It will take 12 minutes to get to the Dubai International Financial Center, and 15 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai. Dubai International Airport is an 8-minute drive away.

Location

On map
District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Shop1 km
Airport8 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
