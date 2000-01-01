Address Residences Al Marjan Island
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 108 m² to 160 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price
from 3 510 000 AEDfrom 32 320 AED/m²
Payment plan *
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
Down Payment
10%351 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%140 400 AED
Before the completion date
80%2 808 000 AED
Handover
10%351 000 AED
About project
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
For sale
Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
108
3 510 000
32 320
3 bedrooms
160
5 530 000
34 427
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Infrastructure
Transport accessibility
Sea100 m
High school500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport39 km
Project advantages
For children
- Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
- Spa-center
- Swimming pool
Sport
- Sports ground
- Gym
- Squash court
- Tennis court
- Volleyball court
Territory
- Recreation area
- Promenade
Additionally
- Waterside