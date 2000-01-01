Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Address Residences Al Marjan Island

Address Residences Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 108 m² to 160 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Start price
from 3 510 000 AEDfrom 32 320 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%351 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%140 400 AED
Before the completion date
80%2 808 000 AED
Handover
10%351 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
108
3 510 000
32 320
3 bedrooms
160
5 530 000
34 427

Infrastructure

On map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Squash court
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside