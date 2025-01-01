Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexes241 Waterside

241 Waterside

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Regent Developments
Total area
from 81 m² to 147 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 511 843 $from 5 906 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81
511 843
6 261
2 bedrooms
88
560 849
6 335
3 bedrooms
147
868 500
5 906
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Architecture of silence and light on the coast of Dubai Islands. 241 Waterside combines refined design by SL Architects and Known with premium infrastructure for comfortable waterfront living. The project is designed for those who value execution quality, thoughtful style, and understated luxury. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a natural color palette: sandy beige, caramel brown, and deep olive tones create an atmosphere of calm. Finishes feature natural materials including marble, brass, wood, and glass. Kitchens are equipped with appliances from Miele and Smeg, with sanitaryware by GESSI. All residences are fitted with the ORVIBO smart home system with intelligent door locks. — Residents have access to an infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga studio, Technogym fitness center, sauna and running track, terrace, garden with promenade, barbecue area, children’s playground, and a pet park. — The clubhouse offers 24/7 security with video surveillance, and lifeguards are on duty at the water area. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the developing coastal district of Dubai Islands, within walking distance of resorts, golf courses, marinas, clubs, and cultural clusters. Waterfront Market, Beach Souk Al Marfa, and Deira View Point are 5–10 minutes away. Travel time to J1 Beach, DIFC, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Museum and Dubai Old City, as well as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay is 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately 15 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
Airport8 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
Catalog