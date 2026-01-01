Catalog
Zephyra Residences by Arsenal East

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Arsenal East
Total area
from 82 m² to 374 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 526 832 $from 3 788 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
82 – 139
526 832 – 877 456
3 788 – 10 596
2 bedrooms
114 – 241
741 763 – 1 134 566
4 691 – 6 495
3 bedrooms
211 – 231
1 136 364 – 1 248 331
5 386
Brochure

Description

Luxury residential complex overlooking the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. The architecture of Zephyra Residences is inspired by the beauty of Dubai's desert. Cascading balconies imitating waves of sand create a sense of serenity and peace. The apartment complex is characterised by its respect for the environment, embodying care for nature in every detail. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, built-in storage systems and European brand appliances. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, playground, lounge zone, infinity pool, etc. - Residents can take advantage of concierge services, airport pick-up, car rental, booking of places for business events and leisure activities. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. Deira Waterfront Market is 5 minutes away and Gold Souk Market is 10 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport7 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
