Wyndham Residences by Divine One

Residential complex from a global hotel brand on Al Marjan Island. At Wyndham Residences, the lifestyle is based on a sense of ease and comfort, while the thoughtful design, cozy atmosphere, and attention to detail create a feeling of harmony and comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in calm pastel colors and feature built-in appliances, walk-in closets, a smart home system, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Residence owners have free access to the Wyndham Rewards Platinum program, which includes various discounts and special offers at Wyndham hotels. - Residents can take advantage of additional services such as a personal fitness trainer, driver, nanny, cleaning service, travel planning, property management, and more. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, Pilates and yoga studio, paddle tennis court, sauna, jacuzzi, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a café, cinema, coworking space, meeting rooms, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Al Amwaj Street, which connects to the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road highway. It is a 5-minute drive to the Wynn Resort casino, 10 minutes to the Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes to the RAK Central district, and 14 minutes to the Yacht Club. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 1 hour away.