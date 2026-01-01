Catalog
Wyndham Residences by Divine One

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Divine One Group
Total area
from 39 m² to 88 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 317 223 $from 5 241 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
317 223
8 111
1 bedroom
88
461 538
5 241
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Residential complex from a global hotel brand on Al Marjan Island. At Wyndham Residences, the lifestyle is based on a sense of ease and comfort, while the thoughtful design, cozy atmosphere, and attention to detail create a feeling of harmony and comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in calm pastel colors and feature built-in appliances, walk-in closets, a smart home system, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Residence owners have free access to the Wyndham Rewards Platinum program, which includes various discounts and special offers at Wyndham hotels. - Residents can take advantage of additional services such as a personal fitness trainer, driver, nanny, cleaning service, travel planning, property management, and more. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, Pilates and yoga studio, paddle tennis court, sauna, jacuzzi, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a café, cinema, coworking space, meeting rooms, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Al Amwaj Street, which connects to the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road highway. It is a 5-minute drive to the Wynn Resort casino, 10 minutes to the Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes to the RAK Central district, and 14 minutes to the Yacht Club. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 1 hour away.

Location

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Shop900 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
