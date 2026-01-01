Catalog
Whitestone Residences by Axiom Prime

10, 33 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Axiom Prime Developments
Total area
from 44 m² to 108 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 269 843 $from 5 315 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
47
304 995
6 450
1 bedroom
44 – 77
269 843 – 490 340
6 077 – 6 344
2 bedrooms
94 – 108
504 599 – 636 651
5 315 – 5 857
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex in the central area of Jumeirah Garden City. The Whitestone Residences is designed for those who appreciate comfort and balance in the dynamic rhythm of the city. Here, work and leisure are intertwined in a single space, offering residents a harmonious lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish using marble and copper accents. Thanks to the spacious layouts, high ceilings and panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Two-level parking is available to residents. - The infrastructure includes: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 3 minutes to walk to the bus stop, 7 minutes to get to the Financial Center Metro Station, and 10 minutes to get to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. The Museum of the Future is a 5—minute drive away, and Downtown Dubai is a 7-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

10, 33 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
School1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
