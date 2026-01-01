Weybridge Gardens 4 by Leos

Description

A contemporary complex in the heart of dynamic Dubai. Weybridge Gardens 4 in the Dubailand area is inspired by refined flower petals reflected in its architecture and design. Residences with private pools and exclusive sky villas create the atmosphere of a secluded oasis surrounded by well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — Interiors are designed in ivory and light walnut shades with terracotta accents. Flowing wall forms, marble decorative elements, and crystal chandeliers are complemented by panoramic windows that fill the space with natural light. — Residents have access to an infinity pool and rooftop beach, a Tuscan-style cascading jacuzzi, cinema, barbecue area, pizzeria, yoga platform, zen garden, gym, saunas and steam rooms, dance studio, boxing academy, and coworking space. — Unique penthouses with bespoke premium-class finishes, spa-style bathrooms, and open layouts. Location Advantages The project is located in the prestigious Dubailand community with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Travel time to Al Habtoor Polo Resort, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Global Village is 10–15 minutes. Iconic destinations — Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Frame — can be reached in 20–25 minutes. The drive to Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and The Palm Jumeirah takes about 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.