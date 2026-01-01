Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogWeybridge Gardens 4 by Leos

Weybridge Gardens 4 by Leos

52, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 1
Exteriors
Developer
Leos Development
Total area
from 47 m² to 167 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 188 106 $from 3 294 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
47
188 106
3 924
1 bedroom
68
224 903
3 294
2 bedrooms
112
434 926
3 879
3 bedrooms
133
540 300
4 050
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A contemporary complex in the heart of dynamic Dubai. Weybridge Gardens 4 in the Dubailand area is inspired by refined flower petals reflected in its architecture and design. Residences with private pools and exclusive sky villas create the atmosphere of a secluded oasis surrounded by well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — Interiors are designed in ivory and light walnut shades with terracotta accents. Flowing wall forms, marble decorative elements, and crystal chandeliers are complemented by panoramic windows that fill the space with natural light. — Residents have access to an infinity pool and rooftop beach, a Tuscan-style cascading jacuzzi, cinema, barbecue area, pizzeria, yoga platform, zen garden, gym, saunas and steam rooms, dance studio, boxing academy, and coworking space. — Unique penthouses with bespoke premium-class finishes, spa-style bathrooms, and open layouts. Location Advantages The project is located in the prestigious Dubailand community with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Travel time to Al Habtoor Polo Resort, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Global Village is 10–15 minutes. Iconic destinations — Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Frame — can be reached in 20–25 minutes. The drive to Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and The Palm Jumeirah takes about 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
52, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School750 m
Shop1 km
Medical center950 m
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
Catalog