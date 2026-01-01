WESTON by Wadan

Description

Weston is a contemporary residential tower in Dubai Land Residence Complex, featuring a landscaped podium and a dedicated rooftop leisure level. The development combines modern apartments with fitness and wellness facilities, family-oriented amenities, and fully equipped spaces for remote work. Key Features – Apartment interiors combine light wood finishes, stone textures, porcelain tiles, and decorative metal accents. Selected residences also feature walk-in wardrobes, private studies, guest bathrooms, and maid’s rooms. – Residents will have access to adult and children’s swimming pools, a gym, sauna, ice bath, hot jacuzzi, yoga and Pilates areas, a jogging track, mini-golf, table tennis, and a climbing wall. – Co-working facilities, a lounge, a reading area, and private soundproof office pods provide dedicated spaces for work and relaxation. Residents will also be able to manage community services through the Wadan App, supported by an AI concierge. Location Advantages Schools, clinics, and a future Blue Line Metro station are approximately 5 minutes away. Dubai Academic City and Global Village can be reached in around 10 minutes, while Dubai Outlet Mall and Downtown Dubai are approximately 15–20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about a 25-minute drive from the development.