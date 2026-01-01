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HomeReal Estate CatalogWESTON by Wadan

WESTON by Wadan

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Wadan Developments
Total area
from 66 m² to 191 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 250 043 $from 2 874 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    15%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 90
250 043 – 311 470
3 448 – 3 758
2 bedrooms
108 – 179
375 191 – 517 261
2 874 – 3 459
3 bedrooms
148 – 191
459 387 – 579 232
3 029 – 3 091
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Weston is a contemporary residential tower in Dubai Land Residence Complex, featuring a landscaped podium and a dedicated rooftop leisure level. The development combines modern apartments with fitness and wellness facilities, family-oriented amenities, and fully equipped spaces for remote work. Key Features – Apartment interiors combine light wood finishes, stone textures, porcelain tiles, and decorative metal accents. Selected residences also feature walk-in wardrobes, private studies, guest bathrooms, and maid’s rooms. – Residents will have access to adult and children’s swimming pools, a gym, sauna, ice bath, hot jacuzzi, yoga and Pilates areas, a jogging track, mini-golf, table tennis, and a climbing wall. – Co-working facilities, a lounge, a reading area, and private soundproof office pods provide dedicated spaces for work and relaxation. Residents will also be able to manage community services through the Wadan App, supported by an AI concierge. Location Advantages Schools, clinics, and a future Blue Line Metro station are approximately 5 minutes away. Dubai Academic City and Global Village can be reached in around 10 minutes, while Dubai Outlet Mall and Downtown Dubai are approximately 15–20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about a 25-minute drive from the development.

Location

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Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School6 km
Shop500 m
Medical center8 km
Metro station4 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
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