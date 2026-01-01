Wadi Hills by HRE

Description

A pearl of modern minimalism in Dubai Land. Wadi Hills is a boutique complex with exquisite architecture and the atmosphere of a private club. A comfortable space surrounded by green landscapes is ideal for families, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with built-in kitchens, appliances, designer lighting, and panoramic windows. Premium finishing is made in a light palette using natural wood and stone. — World-class infrastructure includes a fitness center, swimming pool with lounge, children’s playground, yoga studio, and landscaped gardens. — Commercial zone with shops, supermarkets, cafes, coworking, reception with concierge service, and Wi-Fi. Location Advantages The project is located in the developed community of Dubailand with direct access to the new road network approved by the RTA, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The way to Arabian Ranches and Nad Al Sheba takes 7 minutes, to Meydan Golf Course, Dubai Design District, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai — 12–15 minutes. The road to the famous areas of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah lasts 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.