Wadi Hills by HRE

Elwishy 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 37 m² to 67 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 199 047 $from 4 512 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces140

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 38
199 047 – 208 577
5 344 – 5 350
1 bedroom
61 – 67
278 829 – 304 969
4 512 – 4 540
Brochure

Description

A pearl of modern minimalism in Dubai Land. Wadi Hills is a boutique complex with exquisite architecture and the atmosphere of a private club. A comfortable space surrounded by green landscapes is ideal for families, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with built-in kitchens, appliances, designer lighting, and panoramic windows. Premium finishing is made in a light palette using natural wood and stone. — World-class infrastructure includes a fitness center, swimming pool with lounge, children’s playground, yoga studio, and landscaped gardens. — Commercial zone with shops, supermarkets, cafes, coworking, reception with concierge service, and Wi-Fi. Location Advantages The project is located in the developed community of Dubailand with direct access to the new road network approved by the RTA, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The way to Arabian Ranches and Nad Al Sheba takes 7 minutes, to Meydan Golf Course, Dubai Design District, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai — 12–15 minutes. The road to the famous areas of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah lasts 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Location

View on map
Elwishy 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
