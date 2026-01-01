Catalog
W Hotel & Residences Al Marjan

7, Al Yaquot Square, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Dalands Holding & Real Estate
Total area
from 97 m² to 283 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 1 103 880 $from 10 722 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
97 – 148
1 103 880 – 1 594 826
10 722 – 11 306
2 bedrooms
147 – 149
1 790 061 – 1 823 281
12 103 – 12 160
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A luxurious residential complex on the first coastline on Al Marjan Island. The W Residences Al Marjan Island collection of branded residences from the legendary W Hotels brand offers a vibrant and relaxed coastal lifestyle. Every moment here is filled with a sense of lightness and aesthetics. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in warm colors with open floor plans, designer lighting, panoramic windows, and signature W brand elements. - World-class infrastructure has been created on the premises: fitness center, yoga space, several swimming pools, children's play area, cinema, outdoor event venues, terraces for relaxation with sun loungers and bar, and more. - All property owners have access to the Whatever/Whenever 24-hour concierge service and the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program through the ONVIA platform. Location advantages The project is located in a prestigious location with easy access to the region's main tourist and business destinations. The main Al Marjan Boulevard and the beach are within walking distance. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Wynn Resorts resort. The journey to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 30 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport – 60 minutes.

Location

7, Al Yaquot Square, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
