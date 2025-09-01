Catalog
Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ginco Properties
Total area
from 60 m² to 76 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 400 272 $from 5 841 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
60 – 76
400 272 – 449 285
5 841 – 6 588

Description

A modern 21-story building in the Business Bay business center. This exceptional project aims to redefine urban living. It's not just a place to live, it's a place where you can unleash your potential. The complex features 168 residences, ranging from carefully designed studios to spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments. Each unit boasts modern finishes and abundant natural light. Residents of the complex have access to gardens, barbecue areas, a lounge, relaxation areas, a gym, a playground, pools for both children and adults and a park. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the Florence Medical Center and Iranian Hospital Safa, Global Indian International School and Dubai International School, LuLu Express and Aswaq Jima stores, Chubby Cheeks Nursery and Al Khail Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, a key thoroughfare in Dubai. In recent years, new lanes have been added, interchanges expanded, and convenient exits created. It takes 25 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer Ginco Properties, a company dedicated to quality and innovation since 1975, aims to create modern and well-thought-out spaces. Communication, service quality, and professionalism are the main principles of their work.

Location

Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center850 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area

