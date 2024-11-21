Catalog
Volta

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 95 m² to 220 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 679 646 $from 6 258 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Sales launchQ3 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
95 – 99
679 646 – 703 608
7 059 – 7 103
2 bedrooms
130 – 134
818 516 – 838 938
6 258 – 6 289
4 bedrooms
219 – 220
1 779 441 – 1 897 617
8 119 – 8 618

Description

A new high-rise complex in the prestigious Downtown Dubai area, just 5 minutes away from the large Dubai Mall. Live in the heart of Dubai and enjoy breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper every day. The complex offers 424 residences, including 1-2 bedroom apartments and super luxury properties with 3-4 bedrooms. There's also an option to purchase an entire floor. The layouts include balconies, walk-in closets in bedrooms, a kitchen with branded appliances and a storage room. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities such as a sky pool, sky yoga, an aqua workout area, a rooftop podium pool, a trampoline park, a boxing club, a jogging track, an acupuncture and aqua massage studio, an outdoor calisthenics area, an ice therapy zone, and a beauty salon. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Shefaa Al Madeena Pharmacy, Swiss Butter and Bab Al Mansour restaurants, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Japanese School Dubai, JSS Private School and Choithrams Loft Downtown store. Transport accessibility The complex has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Within 10 minutes, you can reach bus stops and metro stations: Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are located just 5 minutes from the complex. Within 25 minutes, you can reach the renowned areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
School2 km
Shop850 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station500 m

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
