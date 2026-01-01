Description

Elegant style and modern technology in harmony with the landscape of Jumeirah Village Circle. Vivanti by Meteora is a space where minimalist design meets thoughtful infrastructure and panoramic views. The project is ideal for those who appreciate comfortable urban living with access to first-class amenities. Key Features — The interiors are decorated in sophisticated silver and white tones using premium marble and natural materials. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and balconies create an atmosphere of ease and privacy. — The complex offers a variety of amenities: adult and children's swimming pools, gym with premium equipment, outdoor cinema, mini golf, tennis court and cozy lounge areas. — Smart technology is integrated into all aspects of the residences, including air purification systems, lighting and climate control. Fully equipped kitchens and built-in appliances add functionality. Location Advantages Vivanti by Meteora is located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, providing easy access to key thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is a 12-minute drive away, while JBR Beach and Dubai Marina are about 20 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.