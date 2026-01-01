Catalog
Vivanti by Meteora

1/2, 30th Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Meteora Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 41 m² to 140 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 199 592 $from 3 947 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
40 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.5 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41 – 49
199 592 – 211 028
4 282 – 4 807
1 bedroom
62 – 71
313 683 – 319 945
4 477 – 4 983
3 bedrooms
140
553 301
3 947
Description

Elegant style and modern technology in harmony with the landscape of Jumeirah Village Circle. Vivanti by Meteora is a space where minimalist design meets thoughtful infrastructure and panoramic views. The project is ideal for those who appreciate comfortable urban living with access to first-class amenities. Key Features — The interiors are decorated in sophisticated silver and white tones using premium marble and natural materials. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and balconies create an atmosphere of ease and privacy. — The complex offers a variety of amenities: adult and children's swimming pools, gym with premium equipment, outdoor cinema, mini golf, tennis court and cozy lounge areas. — Smart technology is integrated into all aspects of the residences, including air purification systems, lighting and climate control. Fully equipped kitchens and built-in appliances add functionality. Location Advantages Vivanti by Meteora is located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, providing easy access to key thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is a 12-minute drive away, while JBR Beach and Dubai Marina are about 20 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

1/2, 30th Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center500 m
Airport36 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant/cafe
