Description

An oasis of tranquility with luxurious infrastructure. Vincitore Wellness Estate is a unique residential tower inspired by a healthy lifestyle and harmony with nature. Key Features — Apartments with 3.6-meter ceilings are equipped with circadian lighting, sound insulation, designer wardrobes, and antimicrobial flooring. The kitchens are fitted with premium appliances from European brands. Spacious terraces and balconies are adorned with greenery and vertical gardens. — Residents have access to ponds and waterfalls, parks, walking trails, yoga and dance studios, a gym, an infrared sauna, a sports arena, a climbing wall, kayaking, a children’s playground, a game room, a business lounge, a coworking area, a meditation zone, and much more. — Modern technologies are integrated throughout the complex: HEPA and UVC air filtration systems, humidity control, water purification, and protection from electromagnetic radiation. Location Advantages The boutique residence is located in the Majan area of Al Barari, with direct access to the city’s main highways — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road, and Emirates Road. The upcoming Gold Metro Line station will be just 5 minutes away. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Lost Valley, Global Village, and Cityland Mall are 10 minutes away, while Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, and Zayed University are 15 minutes away. The drive to Trump International Golf Club, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 25 minutes away.