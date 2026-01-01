Catalog
Vincitore Wellness Estate

9, 31st Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 37 m² to 212 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 241 525 $from 4 138 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
6%
Post Handover
24%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Water supplyYes
Building height146.8 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 41
241 525 – 261 402
6 230 – 6 422
1 bedroom
60 – 75
336 828 – 401 089
5 342 – 5 547
2 bedrooms
98 – 128
531 246 – 586 521
4 551 – 5 410
Description

An oasis of tranquility with luxurious infrastructure. Vincitore Wellness Estate is a unique residential tower inspired by a healthy lifestyle and harmony with nature. Key Features — Apartments with 3.6-meter ceilings are equipped with circadian lighting, sound insulation, designer wardrobes, and antimicrobial flooring. The kitchens are fitted with premium appliances from European brands. Spacious terraces and balconies are adorned with greenery and vertical gardens. — Residents have access to ponds and waterfalls, parks, walking trails, yoga and dance studios, a gym, an infrared sauna, a sports arena, a climbing wall, kayaking, a children’s playground, a game room, a business lounge, a coworking area, a meditation zone, and much more. — Modern technologies are integrated throughout the complex: HEPA and UVC air filtration systems, humidity control, water purification, and protection from electromagnetic radiation. Location Advantages The boutique residence is located in the Majan area of Al Barari, with direct access to the city’s main highways — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road, and Emirates Road. The upcoming Gold Metro Line station will be just 5 minutes away. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Lost Valley, Global Village, and Cityland Mall are 10 minutes away, while Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, and Zayed University are 15 minutes away. The drive to Trump International Golf Club, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
9, 31st Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center550 m
Airport25 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
