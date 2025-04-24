Catalog
Vida Residences at Hillside Park by Emaar

Prive Residence, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 185 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 498 298 $from 6 443 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 78
498 298 – 560 926
7 085 – 7 146
2 bedrooms
109 – 143
737 917 – 923 077
6 443 – 6 754
3 bedrooms
147 – 185
1 108 237 – 1 241 661
6 679 – 7 536
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex overlooking Dubai Hills Park. Vida Residences at Hillside Park offers branded residences with 1–3 bedrooms in a prestigious area where modern architecture harmoniously blends with the natural landscape. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a restrained neutral palette with accents of warm beige and gray tones. Matte surfaces combine with the textures of natural stone and wood. White marble with delicate veins, mocha-colored wood veneer, leather inserts, and graphite accents create an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. — Resident amenities include: gyms, a yoga area, a multi-purpose court, a swimming pool, a lounge, dining areas, an amphitheater, an open-air cinema, a barbecue zone, and picnic spots. — Facilities for active recreation: a rope park, a scooter track, mini-golf, and children's playgrounds. Location Advantages The project is situated in Dubai Hills Estate with convenient access to major highways, ensuring quick connections to key city locations. The drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa takes 15 minutes, to Dubai Marina and Miracle Garden — 20 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah — 30 minutes. Travel time to Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes.

Location

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

