Veona by Gutti

Description

A low-rise residential complex in DLRC. The architecture and functionality of the Veona building are seamlessly integrated into a single concept. Elegant interiors, spacious layouts, and carefully selected amenities create a comfortable atmosphere for everyday life. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished in light, neutral tones with vibrant color accents, featuring built-in Siemens appliances, walk-in closets, kitchen cabinets, a “Smart Home” system with the Alexa voice assistant, panoramic windows, and balconies. - The complex’s amenities include: a fitness center, a jogging track, a yoga area, a playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a club room with billiards, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access and has direct access to Al Ain Road. It takes 7 minutes to reach Dubai Silicon Oasis, 18 minutes to reach the Museum of the Future and the popular Burj Khalifa, and 24 minutes to reach the Expo City exhibition complex. Dubai International Airport is a 16-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.