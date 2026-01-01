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HomeReal Estate CatalogVeona by Gutti

Veona by Gutti

17/6, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Gutti Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 127 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 187 104 $from 3 115 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
187 104 – 188 437
4 784
1 bedroom
70 – 109
283 864 – 340 368
3 115 – 4 036
2 bedrooms
105 – 127
383 935 – 474 982
3 644 – 3 737
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A low-rise residential complex in DLRC. The architecture and functionality of the Veona building are seamlessly integrated into a single concept. Elegant interiors, spacious layouts, and carefully selected amenities create a comfortable atmosphere for everyday life. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished in light, neutral tones with vibrant color accents, featuring built-in Siemens appliances, walk-in closets, kitchen cabinets, a “Smart Home” system with the Alexa voice assistant, panoramic windows, and balconies. - The complex’s amenities include: a fitness center, a jogging track, a yoga area, a playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a club room with billiards, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access and has direct access to Al Ain Road. It takes 7 minutes to reach Dubai Silicon Oasis, 18 minutes to reach the Museum of the Future and the popular Burj Khalifa, and 24 minutes to reach the Expo City exhibition complex. Dubai International Airport is a 16-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.

Location

View on map
17/6, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop650 m
Medical center3 km
Airport23 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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