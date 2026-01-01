Ventone by AYS

Description

Tranquility of coastal living on Dubai Islands. Ventone is a residential complex that combines modern technologies, panoramic views of azure waters, and luxurious interiors with a resort-style atmosphere. The project is designed for those seeking a balance between the dynamics of a major city and peaceful seclusion. Key Features — Apartment finishes are designed in a contemporary style using natural materials and warm shades such as creamy, sandy, and caramel tones. Light parquet flooring, accent panels of dark wood, and marble complement the well-considered design. — Each residence features a fully integrated Smart Home system powered by Amazon Alexa, along with installed furniture, appliances, and seamless doors. — The infrastructure includes an infinity pool, children’s playroom, cinema hall, AI-powered fitness center, yoga and meditation space, rooftop garden, jacuzzi, and lounge area. — The clubhouse offers 24/7 concierge service, a business lounge with an espresso bar and Wi-Fi, as well as parking spaces for electric vehicles. Location Advantages The residential tower is located on Dubai Islands with convenient access to Infinity Bridge. Gold Souq Metro Station, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Waterfront Market, and Al Mamzar Corniche are 5–15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Frame, and Business Bay can be reached within 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive.