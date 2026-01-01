Ventone by AYS

Catalog
Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Developer
AYS Developers
Total area
from 85 m² to 134 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 412 383 $from 4 849 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
85
412 383
4 851
2 bedrooms
133 – 134
648 719 – 675 311
4 849 – 5 007
Brochure

Description

Tranquility of coastal living on Dubai Islands. Ventone is a residential complex that combines modern technologies, panoramic views of azure waters, and luxurious interiors with a resort-style atmosphere. The project is designed for those seeking a balance between the dynamics of a major city and peaceful seclusion. Key Features — Apartment finishes are designed in a contemporary style using natural materials and warm shades such as creamy, sandy, and caramel tones. Light parquet flooring, accent panels of dark wood, and marble complement the well-considered design. — Each residence features a fully integrated Smart Home system powered by Amazon Alexa, along with installed furniture, appliances, and seamless doors. — The infrastructure includes an infinity pool, children’s playroom, cinema hall, AI-powered fitness center, yoga and meditation space, rooftop garden, jacuzzi, and lounge area. — The clubhouse offers 24/7 concierge service, a business lounge with an espresso bar and Wi-Fi, as well as parking spaces for electric vehicles. Location Advantages The residential tower is located on Dubai Islands with convenient access to Infinity Bridge. Gold Souq Metro Station, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Waterfront Market, and Al Mamzar Corniche are 5–15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Frame, and Business Bay can be reached within 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive.

Location

View on map
Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea900 m
Shop2 km
Airport19 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
