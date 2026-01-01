Velos by City View

Description

New generation architectural landmark in Motor City. The Velos residential complex is inspired by the heritage of race tracks and desire to look to the future. It is the perfect choice for those who live life in the fast lane and appreciate precision in detail and movement. Key features - All apartments are fully finished and equipped with built-in appliances. Studios are also fully furnished. - The complex's infrastructure includes: fitness hall, yoga and meditation space, running track, basketball and padel tennis courts, children's playground and swimming pool, coworking space, pet walking area, open-air cinema, Japanese Zen garden, rooftop infinity pool, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The nearest road to the project, Umm Suqeim Street, is only a 2-minute drive away. The exit to the major Shiekh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road is 15 minutes away. It takes 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Hills Mall, and 24 minutes to the iconic Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 28 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport – 26 minutes.