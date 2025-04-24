Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogVALO by Emaar

VALO by Emaar

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
1 / 9
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 168 m² to 168 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 1 182 542 $from 7 033 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
80%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
168
1 182 542
7 033
Brochure

Description

The residential complex will be located in the trendy Dubai Creek Harbour neighborhood near the metro. This project offers an exclusive combination of proximity to the bustling city and a tranquil communion with nature. Every detail has been carefully planned and executed with sustainability, innovation and aesthetic appeal in mind. Key features - Ideally located near a metro station, picturesque waterfront and parks. - Breathtaking views of Dubai Creek. - The architecture of VALO will be an outstanding example of modern design. - The developer supports the principles of green building to preserve the environment. - Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a range of first-class amenities and entertainment. They will have access to a temperature-controlled swimming pool, outdoor and indoor gyms, recreational facilities, wellness areas, barbecue area, etc. Neighborhood Infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is an ultra-modern and stylish neighborhood that fits perfectly into the established image of Dubai. Not far from the complex are schools Deira International School, Universal American School, Dubai Festival City Mall, medical facilities Mediclinic Creek Harbour, Emirates Specialty Hospital. Valo is also close to the central park, marina, promenade and beach. Location advantages Getting to the residential complex will be easy with the help of the green metro line as well as bus routes. Valo's location near Ras Al Khor and Al Rebat St. roads will allow you to comfortably travel around the city by private transportation. You can reach the famous Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve in 5 minutes, the Burj Khalifa in 10 minutes and Dubai International Airport in 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More details

Transport accessibility

School7 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

News

  1. The best neighborhoods in Dubai for long-term investment
    The best neighborhoods in Dubai for long-term investment17.10.2025
  2. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  3. Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out
    Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out24.04.2025
Item 1 of 3
Catalog