V1V1D Tower by Object1

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The exterior of V1V1D Tower combines refined and futuristic elements to create a unique look that sets a new standard for contemporary architecture. The sophisticated interior colour palette and spacious layouts embody an atmosphere of tranquillity and elegance. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes and built-in appliances. - Four level car park for the convenience of residents and guests. - Residents have access to: gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, cinema, lounge area, children's playground, yoga space, barbecue terrace. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a rapidly developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The gated community is safe for families with children. There is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centres. Within a 10-15 minute drive there are children's educational institutions Redwood Montessori Nursery, Arcadia British School and medical clinics Medicenters Jumeirah Par, AL Das Medical Clinic. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of the largest motorways in the emirate. Dubai Miracle Garden is 9 minutes away, Mall of Emirates is 15 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.