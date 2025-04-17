Catalog
V1V1D Tower by Object1

Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 104 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 221 548 $from 4 150 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
8 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45 – 50
221 548 – 254 577
4 865 – 5 008
1 bedroom
87 – 104
389 910 – 431 663
4 150 – 4 448
Brochure

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The exterior of V1V1D Tower combines refined and futuristic elements to create a unique look that sets a new standard for contemporary architecture. The sophisticated interior colour palette and spacious layouts embody an atmosphere of tranquillity and elegance. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes and built-in appliances. - Four level car park for the convenience of residents and guests. - Residents have access to: gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, cinema, lounge area, children's playground, yoga space, barbecue terrace. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a rapidly developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The gated community is safe for families with children. There is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centres. Within a 10-15 minute drive there are children's educational institutions Redwood Montessori Nursery, Arcadia British School and medical clinics Medicenters Jumeirah Par, AL Das Medical Clinic. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of the largest motorways in the emirate. Dubai Miracle Garden is 9 minutes away, Mall of Emirates is 15 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop270 m
Medical center2 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

