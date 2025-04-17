V1STARA HOUSE 2 by Object1

Description

Elegant residential complex in the promising neighborhood of Al Furjan. V1STARA House 2 residential tower takes its name from the Sanskrit word “Vistara”, which means “expansion” and symbolizes growth and prosperity. Here, modern luxury meets the wisdom of the ages, creating the perfect place for development and family wellbeing. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes in warm beige colors, balconies and panoramic windows. - All lots are equipped with Smart Home system. It allows you to control lighting, adjust the temperature, open/close the front door through your smartphone or smartwatch. - A three-level parking lot is at the residents' disposal. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, dance studio, sports and playground, guest lobby, separate pools for children and adults, co-working space, club room, BBQ terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The prime location near Jebel Ali - Al Hibab Road makes it easy to reach anywhere in the city. There are medical and educational facilities within 5-10 minutes. Ibn Battuta Mall is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina is 15 minutes away, Jebel Ali Beach is 20 minutes away and the popular landmark Burj Khalifa is 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.