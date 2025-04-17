V1STARA HOUSE 2 by Object1

Catalog
Tower 1, Starz by Danube, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 145 m² to 226 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 579 280 $from 3 804 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
4%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
54 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
145
579 280
3 986
2 bedrooms
208 – 226
794 301 – 862 469
3 804
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex in the promising neighborhood of Al Furjan. V1STARA House 2 residential tower takes its name from the Sanskrit word “Vistara”, which means “expansion” and symbolizes growth and prosperity. Here, modern luxury meets the wisdom of the ages, creating the perfect place for development and family wellbeing. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes in warm beige colors, balconies and panoramic windows. - All lots are equipped with Smart Home system. It allows you to control lighting, adjust the temperature, open/close the front door through your smartphone or smartwatch. - A three-level parking lot is at the residents' disposal. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, dance studio, sports and playground, guest lobby, separate pools for children and adults, co-working space, club room, BBQ terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The prime location near Jebel Ali - Al Hibab Road makes it easy to reach anywhere in the city. There are medical and educational facilities within 5-10 minutes. Ibn Battuta Mall is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina is 15 minutes away, Jebel Ali Beach is 20 minutes away and the popular landmark Burj Khalifa is 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School1 km
Shop700 m
Medical center3 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
