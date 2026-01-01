Catalog
Uno Luxe by Wow Developers

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Wow Developers
Total area
from 69 m² to 172 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 597 876 $from 7 088 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 103
597 876 – 733 533
7 088 – 8 638
2 bedrooms
135 – 172
1 148 754 – 1 256 827
7 297 – 8 481
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The pinnacle of design excellence on Al Marjan Island. Uno Luxe by WOW Resorts ushers in a new chapter in the world of elite real estate in Ras Al Khaimah. This project, designed by legendary Hollywood architect Tony Ashai, offers a collection of fully furnished residences with impeccable service levels. Key Features — Interiors are designed in the signature style of JW Marriott. All apartments feature spacious balconies, panoramic windows, and bathrooms with spa amenities. — The thoughtfully designed infrastructure of the residential complex includes a fitness center, a pool with park views, a children's play area, and a coworking lounge, creating ideal conditions for relaxation and work. — 24/7 concierge service, laundry, room cleaning, and premium services for residents. — A managed rental program by WOW Resorts, guaranteeing stable income and full property management. — Privileged access to JW Marriott Residences amenities and transfers to Wynn Resorts. Location Advantages The project is advantageously located on the renowned Al Marjan Island. Proximity to key transport hubs ensures easy access to major attractions and business centers in the region, including Wynn Resorts and JW Marriott Residences, as well as the sea and beaches within a 10-minute radius. The journey to RAK International Airport will take approximately 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Airport37 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Washhouse
  • Waterside
