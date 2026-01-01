Uno Luxe by Wow Developers

Description

The pinnacle of design excellence on Al Marjan Island. Uno Luxe by WOW Resorts ushers in a new chapter in the world of elite real estate in Ras Al Khaimah. This project, designed by legendary Hollywood architect Tony Ashai, offers a collection of fully furnished residences with impeccable service levels. Key Features — Interiors are designed in the signature style of JW Marriott. All apartments feature spacious balconies, panoramic windows, and bathrooms with spa amenities. — The thoughtfully designed infrastructure of the residential complex includes a fitness center, a pool with park views, a children's play area, and a coworking lounge, creating ideal conditions for relaxation and work. — 24/7 concierge service, laundry, room cleaning, and premium services for residents. — A managed rental program by WOW Resorts, guaranteeing stable income and full property management. — Privileged access to JW Marriott Residences amenities and transfers to Wynn Resorts. Location Advantages The project is advantageously located on the renowned Al Marjan Island. Proximity to key transport hubs ensures easy access to major attractions and business centers in the region, including Wynn Resorts and JW Marriott Residences, as well as the sea and beaches within a 10-minute radius. The journey to RAK International Airport will take approximately 30 minutes.