Description

Tivanno Residences – an 11-storey residential development located on Dubai Islands. The project features panoramic glazing, open terraces and flowing façade lines, while its concept combines European materials, modern technology and resort-style amenities. Key Features – The apartments offer functional layouts. Selected residences feature built-in Jacuzzis or private swimming pools. – The interiors feature Scavolini kitchens, wardrobes and bathroom furniture, Bertolotto doors, Villeroy & Boch and Dornbracht sanitary ware, Ceracasa tiles, Italian travertine elements and Legrand fittings. The apartments are equipped with an Alexa-powered Smart Home system. – The development offers a saltwater infinity pool, a podium-level swimming pool, a children’s pool, a Technogym fitness centre, a private cinema with a Bose sound system, a games room and an indoor children’s play area. – Residents also have access to a rooftop garden, a yoga and meditation area, a barbecue area, a sauna, a business lounge with Wi-Fi and an espresso bar, as well as 24-hour concierge service. Location Advantages Dubai Islands offers beaches, waterfront promenades, marinas, parks, restaurants, retail destinations and entertainment facilities. The beach is approximately 5 minutes from the development, while Gold Souq Metro Station is around 10 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Frame can be reached in approximately 20–22 minutes, while Business Bay is about 33 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is approximately a 20-minute drive from the development.