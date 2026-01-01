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HomeReal Estate CatalogTivanno Residences

Tivanno Residences

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
AYS Developers
Total area
from 95 m² to 397 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 701 101 $from 7 046 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
44 months
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Plot area18239 m²
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Number of parking spaces73

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
95 – 98
701 101 – 728 624
7 344 – 7 430
2 bedrooms
125 – 242
889 594 – 1 711 592
7 046 – 7 110
3 bedrooms
284
2 205 282
7 748

Description

Tivanno Residences – an 11-storey residential development located on Dubai Islands. The project features panoramic glazing, open terraces and flowing façade lines, while its concept combines European materials, modern technology and resort-style amenities. Key Features – The apartments offer functional layouts. Selected residences feature built-in Jacuzzis or private swimming pools. – The interiors feature Scavolini kitchens, wardrobes and bathroom furniture, Bertolotto doors, Villeroy & Boch and Dornbracht sanitary ware, Ceracasa tiles, Italian travertine elements and Legrand fittings. The apartments are equipped with an Alexa-powered Smart Home system. – The development offers a saltwater infinity pool, a podium-level swimming pool, a children’s pool, a Technogym fitness centre, a private cinema with a Bose sound system, a games room and an indoor children’s play area. – Residents also have access to a rooftop garden, a yoga and meditation area, a barbecue area, a sauna, a business lounge with Wi-Fi and an espresso bar, as well as 24-hour concierge service. Location Advantages Dubai Islands offers beaches, waterfront promenades, marinas, parks, restaurants, retail destinations and entertainment facilities. The beach is approximately 5 minutes from the development, while Gold Souq Metro Station is around 10 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Frame can be reached in approximately 20–22 minutes, while Business Bay is about 33 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is approximately a 20-minute drive from the development.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands – an island cluster featuring resort infrastructure, waterfront promenades, and access to the Arabian Gulf.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
Sea800 m
School4 km
Shop1 km
Medical center5 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
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