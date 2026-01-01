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HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Yards Plaza Commercial by Beyond

The Yards Plaza Commercial by Beyond

6/1, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 123 m² to 123 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 775 932 $from 6 308 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeCommercial
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesShell & Core
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
123
775 932
6 308
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The Yards Plaza is a modern office building in Dubailand that combines striking architecture, flexible office spaces, and a thoughtfully designed business environment. Key features - Shell-and-core office spaces allow companies to customize their workspace to suit their specific needs and corporate style. - A dedicated business center is available for tenants. It expands the possibilities for organizing workflows and provides a comfortable environment for meetings, team collaboration, and tackling business tasks in a more flexible format. - The complex’s infrastructure includes: a gym, a padel tennis court, communal spaces for work and leisure, restaurants, cafes, coworking spaces, a swimming pool, and more. Location advantages Thanks to its location near one of the emirate’s main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, IMG World of Adventures is just a 3-minute drive away, the Global Village international exhibition is 10 minutes away, and Dubai Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away. The drive to popular attractions such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
6/1, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand – one of Dubai’s largest districts, featuring theme parks, residential clusters, and entertainment infrastructure.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Medical center5 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
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