The Yards Plaza Commercial by Beyond

Description

The Yards Plaza is a modern office building in Dubailand that combines striking architecture, flexible office spaces, and a thoughtfully designed business environment. Key features - Shell-and-core office spaces allow companies to customize their workspace to suit their specific needs and corporate style. - A dedicated business center is available for tenants. It expands the possibilities for organizing workflows and provides a comfortable environment for meetings, team collaboration, and tackling business tasks in a more flexible format. - The complex’s infrastructure includes: a gym, a padel tennis court, communal spaces for work and leisure, restaurants, cafes, coworking spaces, a swimming pool, and more. Location advantages Thanks to its location near one of the emirate’s main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, IMG World of Adventures is just a 3-minute drive away, the Global Village international exhibition is 10 minutes away, and Dubai Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away. The drive to popular attractions such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.