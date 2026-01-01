Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogKeturah Resort by Ritz Carlton

Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Al Jadaf, Al Khail Road, 35B
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 1
Exteriors
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 123 m² to 536 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 1 905 786 $from 11 276 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Sales launchQ2 2021
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
123
1 905 786 – 2 115 724
15 371 – 17 065
2 bedrooms
234 – 247
3 204 900 – 4 234 172
13 642 – 17 132
3 bedrooms
496 – 536
5 595 642 – 6 633 899
11 276 – 12 363

Description

The wellness-property with panoramic views of mangroves on the coast of Dubai Creek. Enjoy the natural beauty and breathe in the fresh air. Here you will feel truly magical. The residential complex includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, penthouses and exclusive mansions. All furnished lots are managed by the Ritz Carlton Hotel. The windows offer stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Combining a healthy lifestyle-oriented atmosphere with luxurious finishes and branded service, The Ritz-Carlton Residences stands out from other projects. On the territory there are private berths for yachts, a F&B service, recreation rooms, a children's area, a banquet hall with a restaurant, a library, a cinema and a business center. Much attention is paid to the landscaping of the territory. 15 minutes from the house are Clemenceau Medical Center – DHCC, First Abu Dhabi Bank Al Jaddaf, Dazzle Kids Nursery and West Zone Supermarket – Al Jaddaf. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near major highways: Al Khail Road, Al Ain – Dubai Road and 2nd Za'abeel Rd. Dubai International Airport, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai can be reached in 10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located nearby. This is a unique natural object with pink flamingos. The location among mangrove groves and azure lagoons allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in three thematic styles: Energizing Earth Mansion, Tranquil Water Mansion and Serene Sky Mansion. The decoration of objects from the Water Mansions collection includes elements of brass metal, marble and travertine, and the Earth Mansions property is made in pastel shades. Each object complies with the WELL certification standards. International level service Residents have access to the services of one of the leading hotels in the world – The Ritz-Carlton. A La Carte service allows you to solve all everyday issues: from an interpreter and a notary, ending with child care services and access to Michelin-starred restaurants. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Al Jadaf, Al Khail Road, 35B

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center750 m

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
More details
Catalog