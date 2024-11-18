The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION

Description

Luxury of coastal living in Dubai Harbour. The Residences Dubai Beach EDITION combines the premium resort style of the residential complex with an exceptional level of service and design from legendary architects and interior studios. It is a place where every day is filled with aesthetics, comfort and inspiration. Key features - The exterior of the building was designed by the architectural firm RSHP, the thoughtful interiors were created by the Rockwell Group. - The penthouses have panoramic terraces and 16 m long private pools. - Residents have access to: a fitness room equipped with the most modern equipment, sports and children's playgrounds, a padel tennis court, a yoga space, several swimming pools, lounge areas, a spa center, a sauna, gardens with walking paths, a chat beach, etc. - The owners of the residences also have full access to the infrastructure of the Dubai Beach EDITION Hotel. - Residents can take advantage of the privileges of the Onvia platform from Marriott International: elite status, discounted rates, upgrades, exclusive offers and services. Location advantages Due to the close access to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road, you can quickly reach all the key points of the city. It will take 10 minutes to get to the Palm Jumeirah area, 15 minutes to the popular Ain Dubai location, 17 minutes to the Burj Al Arab, and 20 minutes to the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.