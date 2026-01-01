Catalog
The Place

Canal Residence West European Tower, Canal Promenade Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 90 m² to 185 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 405 990 $

Payment Plan

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
90
405 990
4 476
2 bedrooms
120 – 185
481 960 – 585 432
3 164 – 4 008
3 bedrooms
159
633 084 – 653 506
3 961 – 4 086
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City. The Place's modern architecture and convenient layouts create a comfortable living environment, while its proximity to sports facilities and rich infrastructure allow you to stay fit and enjoy life to the full. Key features - All apartments are finished in light neutral colours, panoramic windows and balconies. Carefully designed spaces maximise the use of natural light and create a sense of spaciousness. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging tracks, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, children's playground, barbecue area, roof terrace, cinema. Community infrastructure Dubai Sports City is an actively developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The community is targeted at athletes and active lifestyle enthusiasts. However, the community is also perfect for families with children. Here are realised opportunities for both active outdoor games and quiet recreation in nature. All necessary social facilities are located on the territory. The Wonder Years Nursery, Victory Heights Primary School, Renaissance School and Aster Clinic Sports City, HMC Medical Centre, HealthBay Community Clinic Centre are all within a 5-7 minute distance. Location advantages With access to Hessa Street, one of the city's major motorways, it takes 19 minutes to get to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, 20 minutes to Burj Al Arab and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek Harbor. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport240 m
School1 km
Shop210 m
Medical center300 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
